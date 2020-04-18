French Montana Reacts To Some Of The Most Lit + Hilarious Spin Around The Block Challenge Videos Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

New York rapper French Montana knows his music in more than inspirational. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to react to his new “That’s A Fact” single sparking a slew of Spin Around The Block challenge clips. French Inspires Challenges Montana has lit up his social media pages with some epic reposts. French shared […]



The post French Montana Reacts To Some Of The Most Lit + Hilarious Spin Around The Block Challenge Videos appeared first on . New York rapper French Montana knows his music in more than inspirational. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to react to his new “That’s A Fact” single sparking a slew of Spin Around The Block challenge clips. French Inspires Challenges Montana has lit up his social media pages with some epic reposts. French shared […]The post French Montana Reacts To Some Of The Most Lit + Hilarious Spin Around The Block Challenge Videos appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published 6 days ago 49ers Legend Joe Montana Joins The All In Challenge 02:24 The 4-time Super Bowl champion hopes to raise big bucks for pandemic food shortages around the country. He's auctioning dinner for six at his Villa Montana in Napa. (4-15-2020) You Might Like

Tweets about this