Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > ‘Vile’: Twitter STUNNED When Trump Adviser Stephen Moore Calls Coronavirus Protesters ‘Modern-Day Rosa Parks’

‘Vile’: Twitter STUNNED When Trump Adviser Stephen Moore Calls Coronavirus Protesters ‘Modern-Day Rosa Parks’

Mediaite Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
‘Vile’: Twitter STUNNED When Trump Adviser Stephen Moore Calls Coronavirus Protesters ‘Modern-Day Rosa Parks’Stephen Moore, a member of Trump's “Opening Our Country Council”, drew fierce backlash for saying demonstrators protesting social distancing measures are like civil rights icon Rosa Parks, who was arrested for refusing to obey a racist segregation law.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

agent1220

Agent1220 'Vile': Twitter STUNNED When Trump Adviser Stephen Moore Calls Coronavirus Protesters 'Modern-Day Rosa Parks'… https://t.co/pMa9eq1nZM 4 minutes ago

cheryl27017471

Cheryl Murphy RT @murrayb560sl: strikingly stupid and deeply offensive comment by Trump adviser. This admin is vile, disgraceful and divisive. #TrumpIsKi… 5 minutes ago

themaxburns

Max Burns RT @tommyxtopher: 'Vile': Twitter STUNNED When Trump Adviser Stephen Moore Calls Coronavirus Protesters 'Modern-Day Rosa Parks' https://t.c… 11 minutes ago

tommyxtopher

Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher 'Vile': Twitter STUNNED When Trump Adviser Stephen Moore Calls Coronavirus Protesters 'Modern-Day Rosa Parks'… https://t.co/gZhlNzr2Us 11 minutes ago

tommyxtopher

Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher 'Vile': Twitter STUNNED When Trump Adviser Stephen Moore Calls Coronavirus Protesters 'Modern-Day Rosa Parks'… https://t.co/LV3JIt19Fh 15 minutes ago

littlebitgood

joanne miller RT @Mediaite: 'Vile': Twitter STUNNED When Trump Adviser Stephen Moore Calls Coronavirus Protesters 'Modern-Day Rosa Parks' https://t.co/Ms… 16 minutes ago

murrayb560sl

murray b strikingly stupid and deeply offensive comment by Trump adviser. This admin is vile, disgraceful and divisive.… https://t.co/rjlLMQGCsv 21 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite 'Vile': Twitter STUNNED When Trump Adviser Stephen Moore Calls Coronavirus Protesters 'Modern-Day Rosa Parks' https://t.co/MsH1RVRzkj 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.