‘Vile’: Twitter STUNNED When Trump Adviser Stephen Moore Calls Coronavirus Protesters ‘Modern-Day Rosa Parks’ Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Stephen Moore, a member of Trump's "Opening Our Country Council", drew fierce backlash for saying demonstrators protesting social distancing measures are like civil rights icon Rosa Parks, who was arrested for refusing to obey a racist segregation law.

