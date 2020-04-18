Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sam Smith Shares Thoughts on Demi Lovato's New Boyfriend!

Sam Smith Shares Thoughts on Demi Lovato's New Boyfriend!

Just Jared Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Sam Smith is opening up about getting to know Demi Lovato‘s new boyfriend Max Ehrich! The 27-year-old singer was a guest on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM radio show on Friday (April 17) and they talked about getting to meet Max over FaceTime this week. “We met last night, actually on FaceTime,” Sam said. “We all went [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Max Ehrich 'is planning to propose to Demi Lovato'

Max Ehrich 'is planning to propose to Demi Lovato' 00:57

 Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato's new boyfriend, is already planning to propose to the pop star, according to a report.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Eve44997656

Eve @enews Sam Smith Shares Thoughts on Demi Lovato's New Boyfriend. https://t.co/zRW7NsWTQZ 32 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Sam Smith shared their thoughts on Demi Lovato's new boyfriend after meeting him on FaceTime this week! https://t.co/6iOjyMkuIg 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.