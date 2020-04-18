Gabrielle Union Rocks a Bikini for Poolside Photo Shoot by Zaya Wade! Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Gabrielle Union has shared some great photos that were taken by her step-daughter Zaya Wade by the pool at their house! The 47-year-old actress put her fit figure on display while wearing a bikini for the sunset photo shoot. “Time for the Wine Down! Cheers to the weekend good people,” Gabrielle wrote on Instagram. She [...] 👓 View full article

