Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Gabrielle Union Rocks a Bikini for Poolside Photo Shoot by Zaya Wade!

Gabrielle Union Rocks a Bikini for Poolside Photo Shoot by Zaya Wade!

Just Jared Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Gabrielle Union has shared some great photos that were taken by her step-daughter Zaya Wade by the pool at their house! The 47-year-old actress put her fit figure on display while wearing a bikini for the sunset photo shoot. “Time for the Wine Down! Cheers to the weekend good people,” Gabrielle wrote on Instagram. She [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rnb_001

Ivan RT @JustJared: Gabrielle Union rocks a bikini while posing for a poolside photo shoot - photos taken by her step-da… https://t.co/6AmTXbgIzJ 19 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Gabrielle Union rocks a bikini while posing for a poolside photo shoot - photos taken by her step-daughter Zaya Wad… https://t.co/T3wi6uIhDf 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.