Fiona Apple Talks Secret Marriage, Anxiety, Friendship With Cara Delevingne & More

Billboard.com Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Fiona Apple, who released her fifth album, "Fetch the Bolt Cutters," recently dished on a secret marriage she had during her twenties, bring friends with model Cara Delevingne, past issues with anxiety and more.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Fiona Apple Releases Long-Awaited Album ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’

Fiona Apple Releases Long-Awaited Album ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’ 01:17

 Fiona Apple Releases Long-Awaited Album 'Fetch the Bolt Cutters’ ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters' is a follow-up to her 2012 album, ‘The Idler Wheel ...’ The album was produced by Apple alongside Amy Aileen Wood, Sebastian Steinberg and David Garza. It features 13 songs, with Cara Delevingne...

