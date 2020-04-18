‘Magnificent’: Famed Matterhorn in Swiss Alps Lit With American Flag in Show of Coronavirus Solidarity, Hope Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Famous Swiss peak the Matterhorn was dazzlingly adorned with the Stars and Stripes this week, illuminated by a projection of the American flag in a show of solidarity with the United States during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Famous Swiss peak the Matterhorn was dazzlingly adorned with the Stars and Stripes this week, illuminated by a projection of the American flag in a show of solidarity with the United States during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this