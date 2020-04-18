Erykah Badu Pushes For Paid Online Concerts For Fans Ahead Of Sunday’s Live Show: “I Could Directly Do Business W/ The People I’m Serving” Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

R&B singer Erykah Badu is looking into the future. The veteran crooner has shared her interest and intent to move forward with pursuing paid online concerts for musicians to connect with fans. Pay To Play This week, Badu dished on her recent successful string of quarantine performances she put on. In addition to putting respect […]



