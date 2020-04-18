The former Oak Ridge Boys member and gospel singer who once sang backup to the late music legend Elvis Presley has passed away after losing battle with cancer.

You Might Like

Tweets about this David S Vingman 🇱🇷 I just found out that we lost one of the original members of the Oak Ridge Boys last week and one of the original m… https://t.co/vjsUH2hLrl 2 hours ago J Dub RT @knoxnews: Former Oak Ridge standout Tee Higgins to donate Hot Wheels cars to Boys & Girls Club https://t.co/sNgF7NSxN2 15 hours ago knoxnews Former Oak Ridge standout Tee Higgins to donate Hot Wheels cars to Boys & Girls Club https://t.co/sNgF7NSxN2 15 hours ago John Goodrick RT @DUANEALLEN: Former Oak Ridge Boys Star Gary McSpadden Dies After Battle With Cancer - https://t.co/7Zrn3tySCY #GoogleAlerts 6 days ago DUANE ALLEN Former Oak Ridge Boys Star Gary McSpadden Dies After Battle With Cancer - https://t.co/7Zrn3tySCY #GoogleAlerts 6 days ago celebrity death RT @TheNameIsElvis: Former Oak Ridge Boys Star Gary McSpadden Dies After Battle With Cancer - AceShowbiz Media https://t.co/20Jq4mLwuX - -… 1 week ago Elvis Presley new Former Oak Ridge Boys Star Gary McSpadden Dies After Battle With Cancer - AceShowbiz Media https://t.co/GFhoSzJmj8 1 week ago Elvis Presley Former Oak Ridge Boys Star Gary McSpadden Dies After Battle With Cancer - AceShowbiz Media https://t.co/JDpo2X4HlN 1 week ago