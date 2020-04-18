Global  

WV Democrat Joe Manchin, Who Once Threatened to Endorse Trump, Says He Will ‘Absolutely’ Support Joe Biden

Mediaite Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
WV Democrat Joe Manchin, Who Once Threatened to Endorse Trump, Says He Will ‘Absolutely’ Support Joe BidenSen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said this week that he will “absolutely” support former Vice President Joe Biden against President Donald Trump in the 2020 election
