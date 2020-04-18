Global  

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Flaunt PDA While Waiting in Line for Donuts

Just Jared Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas hold hands while waiting in line to pick up donuts at Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee on Saturday morning (April 18) in Santa Monica, Calif. The new couple was spotted flaunting some PDA while wearing masks and keeping a distance from the other people in line. Ben, 47, wrapped his [...]
