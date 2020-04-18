Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Alicia Silverstone Reveals Her Favorite Line from 'Clueless'

Alicia Silverstone Reveals Her Favorite Line from 'Clueless'

Just Jared Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Alicia Silverstone is look back on Clueless, 25 years after it was released! The 43-year-old actress rose to fame starring as Cher Horowitz in the film released back in 1995. “In a way, it’s a lifetime ago,” Alicia shared with People. “I don’t remember myself, I was 18. So much has happened since. At the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Alicia Silverstone amuses herself by slipping classic Clueless lines into conversation

Alicia Silverstone amuses herself by slipping classic Clueless lines into conversation 00:44

 Clueless star Alicia Silverstone makes herself laugh by slipping her favourite lines from the classic movie into conversation.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @JustJared: Alicia Silverstone revealed her favorite line from "Clueless" - 25 years after it was released! https://t.co/mUwcP4I5PG 1 minute ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Alicia Silverstone revealed her favorite line from "Clueless" - 25 years after it was released! https://t.co/mUwcP4I5PG 37 minutes ago

mosene_

mosene RT @Collider: We all have our own favorite scenes and lines from #Clueless, but what about Alicia Silverstone herself? She reveals a favori… 2 days ago

Collider

Collider We all have our own favorite scenes and lines from #Clueless, but what about Alicia Silverstone herself? She reveal… https://t.co/7gAcur9Jnr 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.