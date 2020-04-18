David Guetta Goes Live on YouTube With a DJ Set from Miami - Watch Now!

David Guetta is live on YouTube right now with a 90-minute live stream performance from Miami in support of COVID-19 relief! The 52-year-old DJ and music artist is performing from a unique location in Downtown Miami while raising funds for the World Health Organization, Feeding South Florida, Feeding America, and the French Fondation Hôpitaux de [...]

