David Guetta Goes Live on YouTube With a DJ Set from Miami - Watch Now!

Just Jared Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
David Guetta is live on YouTube right now with a 90-minute live stream performance from Miami in support of COVID-19 relief! The 52-year-old DJ and music artist is performing from a unique location in Downtown Miami while raising funds for the World Health Organization, Feeding South Florida, Feeding America, and the French Fondation Hôpitaux de [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: David Guetta planning two-hour virtual party in Miami

David Guetta planning two-hour virtual party in Miami 00:35

 David Guetta is planning to host a livestream performance from an undisclosed Miami, Florida location to raise money for charities battling the coronavirus pandemic.

