Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Elton John gives rousing performance of 'I'm Still Standing' for One World concert

Elton John gives rousing performance of 'I'm Still Standing' for One World concert

Independent Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Music icon performed the hit song on a grand piano in his garden
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: The Rolling Stones Join Star- Studded Line Up For Saturday's Global Coronavirus Concert

The Rolling Stones Join Star- Studded Line Up For Saturday's Global Coronavirus Concert 00:32

 The Rolling Stones will be joining other legendary music acts in a global television broadcast on Saturday. The worldwide concert has been planned to honor healthcare workers battling the novel coronavirus. The two-hour “One World: Together at Home” event, will be a combination of music and...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.