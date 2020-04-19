Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Maluma Gives Stunning Acoustic Performance of ‘Carnaval’ During ‘One World’ Concert

Maluma Gives Stunning Acoustic Performance of ‘Carnaval’ During ‘One World’ Concert

Billboard.com Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Colombian singer Maluma performed a beautiful rendition of his song "Carnaval" for the One World: Together at Home special on Saturday (April 18).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Concert: 'One World: Together At Home' Saturday Night At 8 P.M. On CBS For COVID-19 Relief

Coronavirus Concert: 'One World: Together At Home' Saturday Night At 8 P.M. On CBS For COVID-19 Relief 02:33

 Some of the biggest names in the entertainment world are uniting Saturday for "One World: Together At Home," a global special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Renn_is_me

Raminate Aiba Look what I shared: Maluma Gives Stunning Acoustic Performance of 'Carnaval' During 'One World' Concert | Billboard… https://t.co/9q2kzZXgM8 10 minutes ago

FrohlichIsabele

Fröhlich ✌ RT @billboardlatin: Maluma Gives Stunning Acoustic Performance of ‘Carnaval’ During ‘One World’ Concert https://t.co/U2R74qnAfj 12 minutes ago

Malu09750092

Malu RT @findtickets2day: Maluma Gives Stunning Acoustic Performance of 'Carnaval' During 'One World' Concert - Billboard: https://t.co/wuqni9WJ… 18 minutes ago

findtickets2day

Find Tickets Today Maluma Gives Stunning Acoustic Performance of 'Carnaval' During 'One World' Concert - Billboard: https://t.co/wuqni9WJtB 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.