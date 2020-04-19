Maluma Gives Stunning Acoustic Performance of ‘Carnaval’ During ‘One World’ Concert

Colombian singer Maluma performed a beautiful rendition of his song "Carnaval" for the One World: Together at Home special on Saturday (April 18). 👓 View full article



