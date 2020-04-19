Global  

Lady Gaga Performs 'Smile' During 'One World' Special - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Lady Gaga is kicking off her One World: Together At Home special! The 34-year-old entertainer gave the first performance of the night on Saturday (April 18), singing “Smile” from her home. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga Gaga has already raised $50 million for COVID-19 relief by reaching out to major corporations [...]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lady Gaga says global gig will be a ‘love letter to the world’

Lady Gaga says global gig will be a ‘love letter to the world’ 01:11

 The World Health Organisation announced on Friday that dozens of the world's top entertainers have signed up for "One World, Together at Home", a global initiative that aims to raise funds to buy healthcare equipment to be used in the fight against coronavirus. Curated by Lady Gaga, the event will be...

