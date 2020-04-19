Global  

Beyonce Highlights Deadly Impact of Coronavirus on Black Americans During ‘One World’ Concert

Billboard.com Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Beyonce had an important fact to share with viewers during the One World: Together at Home concert on Sunday (April 18): that black Americans are dying at a higher rate from the coronavirus.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: One World COVID-19 virtual concert held to support and celebrate the efforts of medical workers

One World COVID-19 virtual concert held to support and celebrate the efforts of medical workers 03:37

 Singers and musicians from around the world took part in Saturday's "One World: Together At Home" virtual global concert, an effort to support and celebrate the effort of health care workers around the world in their fight against COVID-19.

