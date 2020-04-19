Global  

Eddie Vedder Performs Solo Version of Pearl Jam’s ‘River Cross’ For ‘One World’ Benefit

Sunday, 19 April 2020
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder performed a spine-chilling solo version of "River Cross" at the One World: Together at Home benefit event on Saturday night (Apr. 18).
