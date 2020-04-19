Global  

Kacey Musgraves Sings 'Rainbow' from Her Home for 'One World' Special (Video)

Just Jared Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Kacey Musgraves brought some light to our evenings with her performance of “Rainbow” during the One World: Together At Home special! The 31-year-old country singer was one of the many performers who appeared on the special, which was organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization. Before performing her hit song, Kacey gave “a [...]
