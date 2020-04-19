Billie Joe Armstrong Sings ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’ For ‘One World’ Concert

Green Day’s “Wake Me Up When September Ends” received a touching new context on Saturday night (Apr. 18), when frontman Billie Joe Armstrong performed the song for the One World: Together At Home telecast. 👓 View full article



