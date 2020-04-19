Global  

Jennifer Lopez Channels Barbra Streisand, Performing 'People' for 'One World' Concert

Jennifer Lopez Channels Barbra Streisand, Performing ‘People’ for ‘One World’ Concert

Billboard.com Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez channeled Barbra Streisand during Saturday night's (April 18) One World: Together at Home benefit concert, tackling one of the Broadway diva's signature songs: "People" from the 1964 musical Funny Girl.
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: One World: Together at Home

One World: Together at Home 02:05

 One World: Together at Home airs this Saturday at 8 p.m. on 7ABC.

