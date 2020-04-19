Jennifer Lopez Channels Barbra Streisand, Performing ‘People’ for ‘One World’ Concert

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jennifer Lopez channeled Barbra Streisand during Saturday night's (April 18) One World: Together at Home benefit concert, tackling one of the Broadway diva's signature songs: "People" from the 1964 musical Funny Girl. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published 1 day ago One World: Together at Home 02:05 One World: Together at Home airs this Saturday at 8 p.m. on 7ABC.