Lady Gaga, Beyonce kick off TV 'love letter' celebrating coronavirus frontline workers

Reuters India Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and Beyonce kicked off a global special of music, comedy and personal stories in what Gaga called a "love letter" to frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Lady Gaga says 'One World: Together At Home' is a 'love letter'

Lady Gaga says 'One World: Together At Home' is a 'love letter' 01:01

 Lady Gaga says that the 'One World: Together At Home' is "a true love letter to all of you all over the world".

