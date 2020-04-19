Broadway star Nick Cordero faces leg amputation due to coronavirus, wife says

Global  

The wife of Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway, says her husband will have to have his right leg amputated after suffering complications from the coronavirus.
 In an announcement on Instagram, the wife of Broadway actor Nick Cordero says doctors were forced to amputate his leg due to complications from the coronavirus.

