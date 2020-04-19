Actor Patton Oswalt -- who is reportedly worth millions -- attacked protesters on Saturday, arguing that they were needlessly whining about state restrictions impacting the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Hail To The Chief Hollywood actor Patton Oswalt mocks protesters seeking to reopen economy: 'Open Fuddruckers!' https://t.co/un8Cr8jstY 4 minutes ago Doveish "Hollywood actor Patton Oswalt mocks protesters seeking to reopen economy: 'Open Fuddruckers!'" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/i0qt9pq47b 11 minutes ago John Rose RT @Chris_1791: Hollywood actor Patton Oswalt mocks protesters seeking to reopen economy: 'Open Fuddruckers!' https://t.co/l61UxmSkA5 via @… 12 minutes ago Shark Radio Network RT @SharkRadioNet: Hollywood actor Patton Oswalt mocks protesters seeking to reopen economy: ‘Open Fuddruckers!’ https://t.co/4c0sTIJUpU #F… 15 minutes ago texan2018 Hollywood actor Patton Oswalt mocks protesters seeking to reopen economy: 'Open Fuddruckers!' https://t.co/kQCdtBhmyv ⁦@chadzumock⁩ 16 minutes ago TexasTeaPartyPatriot Hollywood actor Patton Oswalt mocks protesters seeking to reopen economy: 'Open Fuddruckers!'… https://t.co/zOGZfI1PzS 22 minutes ago vinman Another out of touch rich Hollywood liberal with his head up is arse! Hollywood actor Patton Oswalt mocks protes… https://t.co/OBanOsdyj5 24 minutes ago Citi-Digests "Hollywood actor Patton Oswalt mocks protesters seeking to reopen economy: 'Open Fuddruckers!'" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/jaiIJS43fK 26 minutes ago