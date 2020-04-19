Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Babyface vs. Teddy Riley Verzuz Battle Postponed For Technical Issues, Twitter Cackles at the Messy Event

Babyface vs. Teddy Riley Verzuz Battle Postponed For Technical Issues, Twitter Cackles at the Messy Event

Billboard.com Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Around 10:30, Babyface announced on his Instagram that his battle with Teddy Riley would be postponed, explaining, "I think that it’s only right that we postpone this thing until another time when there aren’t any technical difficulties."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kevintweet11

KevDog RT @JessRossTheBoss: We asked for the blackest event of the year & this Teddy Riley vs. Babyface live is truly— the blackest event of the y… 2 seconds ago

sheeda418

Sheeda 🏌🏽‍♀️#KHive RT @blackwomenviews: Stepping into Club #Verzuz Teddy Riley vs. Babyface representing for the 80s babies and the young aunties! #ForTheCult… 10 seconds ago

TOTCLUB

ThinkingOutsideClubs RT @BlkNinja85: Listen...technical difficulties or not, why waste time on a rematch of Teddy Riley vs. @KennyEdmonds, (no disrespect) when… 15 seconds ago

ashnorthington

ashnorthington RT @ReignOfApril: Teddy Riley had on a tracksuit and fedora. Babyface showed up 20 minutes late in a velvet blazer looking moisturized and… 29 seconds ago

Black_Nzinga

Zingisa Chirwa 👑 RT @ThibosAfrika: #VERZUZ: In summary, this is what went down between Babyface and Teddy Riley IG Live Music Battle according to Toni Braxt… 42 seconds ago

tionne_camille

👸🏾💕 RT @angiemartinez: it is my new goal in life to have Babyface levels of patience 🧘‍♂️ there is NO reason I should wanna fistfight Teddy Ri… 50 seconds ago

ChicagoLover27

Miss Ashley RT @TearTearrr: Because Teddy Riley Vs Babyface is tonight and we do not have time to explain the history of music to y’all 2000’s babies,… 51 seconds ago

DariaCharlei

Daria Dawson D-Nice won the Babyface vs. Teddy Riley battle #VERZUZ 58 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.