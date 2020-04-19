Celine Dion Performs 'The Prayer' with Lady Gaga & More as the Finale for 'Together at Home' (Video)
Sunday, 19 April 2020 () The best performance of the night during the One World: Together At Home special was saved for last – Celine Dion made a surprise appearance to perform “The Prayer” with some friends! The legendary singer was joined by her duet partner Andrea Bocelli, plus event curator Lady Gaga, John Legend, and pianist Lang Lang for [...]
The World Health Organisation announced on Friday that dozens of the world's top entertainers have signed up for "One World, Together at Home", a global initiative that aims to raise funds to buy healthcare equipment to be used in the fight against coronavirus. Curated by Lady Gaga, the event will be...
