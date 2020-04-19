Celine Dion Performs 'The Prayer' with Lady Gaga & More as the Finale for 'Together at Home' (Video)

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The best performance of the night during the One World: Together At Home special was saved for last – Celine Dion made a surprise appearance to perform “The Prayer” with some friends! The legendary singer was joined by her duet partner Andrea Bocelli, plus event curator Lady Gaga, John Legend, and pianist Lang Lang for [...] 👓 View full article



