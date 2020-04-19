Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Nicole Kidman Joins Keith Urban During His One World Performance - Watch!

Nicole Kidman Joins Keith Urban During His One World Performance - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Keith Urban had a surprise guest during his One World: Stay at Home appearance – wife Nicole Kidman! The 52-year-old country rocker appeared during the special on Saturday (April 18) to perform a cover of Steve Winwood‘s song “Higher Love.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keith Urban Keith had a little fun with [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Muffet70

Marilyn RT @JustJared: Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban share a message of gratitude during the #TogetherAtHome special - watch! https://t.co/FgSbjJVBVi 29 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban share a message of gratitude during the #TogetherAtHome special - watch! https://t.co/FgSbjJVBVi 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.