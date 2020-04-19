Global  

Billie Eilish Sings Bobby Hebb's 'Sunny' During One World Special - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Billie Eilish is putting her spin on a classic hit song. The 18-year-old Grammy winner covered Sunny Hebb‘s song “Sunny” while performing during the One World: Together at Home special on Saturday night (April 18). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Eilish Billie was joined by brother Finneas O’Connell, who played the piano [...]
 Some of the top artists and health experts in the world will come together for “One World Together at Home,” a cross-platform global special that will celebrate and support health care workers and all the on the front lines as well as the World Health Organization as they all fight against the...

