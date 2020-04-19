Global  

Confirmed: Mahesh Babu to play lead in SS Rajamouli's next directorial

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
After delivering a stellar performance in Sarileru Neekevvaru and owning 2020, superstar Mahesh Babu's next project has been confirmed! The actor's next project will be with none other than Baahubali and RRR director S.S Rajamouli.

Over the last couple of months, a lot of news has been surfacing about a possible collaboration...
Krishna4SSMB

SSMB For Life RT @indiaforums: #MaheshBabu Confirmed to play lead in Rajamouli’s next directorial! https://t.co/gDjfWQQUDt 2 minutes ago

HSP_902633

Prasad RT @tellychakkar: Omg! It's confirmed, we are soon to witness the magnificence of this duo @ssrajamouli @tellychakkar #MaheshBabu #SSRaja… 9 minutes ago

chatni50

CHAITU RT @XpressCinema: Director SS #Rajamouli has confirmed that after his upcoming film #RRR, he will direct a film starring #MaheshBabu in the… 16 minutes ago

