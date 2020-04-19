Global  

Virtual mega-concert featuring Rolling Stones, Swift celebrates health workers

Japan Today Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
A virtual concert packed with A-listers -- from The Rolling Stones to Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish -- entertained fans around the world with a show celebrating health…
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: The Rolling Stones Join Star- Studded Line Up For Saturday's Global Coronavirus Concert

The Rolling Stones Join Star- Studded Line Up For Saturday's Global Coronavirus Concert 00:32

 The Rolling Stones will be joining other legendary music acts in a global television broadcast on Saturday. The worldwide concert has been planned to honor healthcare workers battling the novel coronavirus. The two-hour “One World: Together at Home” event, will be a combination of music and...

Tweets about this

DunyaNews

Dunya News Virtual mega-concert featuring Stones, Swift celebrates health workers https://t.co/jZibfznDIh https://t.co/S3bbHViUbw 13 seconds ago

MondKriegeR

唯心館 闘魂 サンタマリア 先生 鳳凰 RT @JapanToday: Virtual mega-concert featuring Rolling Stones, Swift celebrates health workers: A virtual concert packed with A-listers --… 10 minutes ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News Virtual mega-concert featuring Rolling Stones, Swift celebrates health workers: A virtual concert packed with A-lis… https://t.co/Q1jAwRvb6l 21 minutes ago

TPPNewsOfficial

The Pakistan Post Virtual mega-concert featuring Stones, Swift celebrates health workers https://t.co/63I7eHBAtV https://t.co/8TJfgNtMxM 38 minutes ago

digitaljournal

Digital Journal #Virtual #MegaConcert featuring #Stones, #Swift, #Dion celebrates #CoronaVirus #HealthWorkers https://t.co/gzEoaKtJqA 55 minutes ago

24matins_uk

24matins.uk Virtual mega-concert featuring Stones, Swift celebrates health workers https://t.co/rSbjEvhPqv #Culture #Music #UnitedStates 1 hour ago

