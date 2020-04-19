Global  

Billie Eilish Performs 'Sunny' During One World Special - Watch!

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Billie Eilish is singing from home for a good cause! The 18-year-old five-time Grammy award winning singer took part in Lady Gaga‘s One World: Together at Home special on Saturday night (April 18). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Eilish For her performance, Billie covered the song “Sunny,” which was originally recorded by [...]
