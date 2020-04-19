Rachel McAdams Reveals If She Would Play Regina George Again Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Rachel McAdams is dishing on one of her most iconic roles! During an appearance on the Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-thon, the 41-year-old actress was asked if she would want to play Regina George in another Mean Girls movie. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel McAdams “It would be fun to play Regina [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Health #George Rachel McAdams Reveals If She Would Play Regina George Again https://t.co/n3LFIqJiN7 1 hour ago Calmette Lahoud RT @JustJared: Find out if Rachel McAdams would want to play Regina George again! https://t.co/C0skaYjMwn 1 hour ago JustJared.com Find out if Rachel McAdams would want to play Regina George again! https://t.co/C0skaYjMwn 1 hour ago