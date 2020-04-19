Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rachel McAdams Reveals If She Would Play Regina George Again

Rachel McAdams Reveals If She Would Play Regina George Again

Just Jared Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Rachel McAdams is dishing on one of her most iconic roles! During an appearance on the Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-thon, the 41-year-old actress was asked if she would want to play Regina George in another Mean Girls movie. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel McAdams “It would be fun to play Regina [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Health #George Rachel McAdams Reveals If She Would Play Regina George Again https://t.co/n3LFIqJiN7 1 hour ago

KingCalmette

Calmette Lahoud RT @JustJared: Find out if Rachel McAdams would want to play Regina George again! https://t.co/C0skaYjMwn 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Find out if Rachel McAdams would want to play Regina George again! https://t.co/C0skaYjMwn 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.