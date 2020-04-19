Veteran singer-actor Rita Wilson has said that it was easier for her to cope with the coronavirus as she was accompanied by her husband, Hollywood star Tom Hanks. The couple were among the first Hollywood celebrities to be tested positive for COVID-19, which has claimed over 150,000 lives globally. Hanks and Wilson were in ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Republic Jan Rita Wilson says having COVID-19 at same time as Tom Hanks made it easier https://t.co/STeWg5QVgi https://t.co/CFkzQeLit9 2 hours ago DEMOCRATIC ACCENT Rita Wilson says having COVID-19 at same time as Tom Hanks made it easier https://t.co/FuPtvJwFF0 https://t.co/xeV3xsnRPm 15 hours ago 🌼🌻I❤️my nieces🌼🌻 RT @people: Rita Wilson Says Having Coronavirus at Same Time as Tom Hanks 'Made It That Little Bit Easier' https://t.co/6W8y5Rv0sj 18 hours ago People Rita Wilson Says Having Coronavirus at Same Time as Tom Hanks 'Made It That Little Bit Easier' https://t.co/6W8y5Rv0sj 2 days ago Lamaldicion Rita Wilson Says Having Coronavirus at Same Time as Tom Hanks 'Made It That Little Bit Easier'… https://t.co/11kubUKQ3H 2 days ago Albert Albs Rita Wilson Says Having Coronavirus at Same Time as Tom Hanks 'Made It That Little Bit Easier' https://t.co/nJYt8NUvVQ 2 days ago @trendsNewsday Rita Wilson Says Having Coronavirus at Same Time as Tom Hanks 'Made It That Little Bit Easier'… https://t.co/tZ26olyDJg 2 days ago FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © #Celebrity #Entertainment Rita Wilson Says Having Coronavirus at Same Time as Tom Hanks 'Made It That Little Bit Ea… https://t.co/oxfFT90eqD 2 days ago