Rita Wilson says having COVID-19 at same time as Tom Hanks made it easier

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Veteran singer-actor Rita Wilson has said that it was easier for her to cope with the coronavirus as she was accompanied by her husband, Hollywood star Tom Hanks. The couple were among the first Hollywood celebrities to be tested positive for COVID-19, which has claimed over 150,000 lives globally. Hanks and Wilson were in...
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks having coronavirus at the same time made it 'easier'

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks having coronavirus at the same time made it 'easier' 00:59

 Rita Wilson says it "made it that little bit easier" that her and her husband Tom Hanks had coronavirus at the same time as her.

