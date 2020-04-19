Reconciliation on the cards for Imran Khan and Avantika Malik?

Global  

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
On April 18, Avantika Malik shared a cryptic post on Instagram hinting at a possible reconciliation with estranged actor husband Imran Khan. "I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear— Martin Luther King Jr. Just when I needed to believe in the purity of love, the universe sends me a sign... magic...
