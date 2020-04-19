Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
Lady Gaga kickstarts One World: Together At Home concert with Smile performance

Lady Gaga kickstarts One World: Together At Home concert with Smile performance

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 April 2020
Lady Gaga on Sunday kicked off the virtual concert One World: Together At Home online with her soulful Smile performance. According to Variety magazine, Smile is a classic majorly popularised by Jimmy Durante and Nat King Cole.

The musician had co-ordinated with the leaders from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Stars perform to celebrate healthcare workers during One World: Together At Home concert

Stars perform to celebrate healthcare workers during One World: Together At Home concert 01:18

 In an event curated by Lady Gaga, some of the biggest names in showbiz took part in a broadcast celebrating health workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic. Sir Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and Lizzo were among the starts who gave gratitude to those around the world fighting the...

