Salman Khan's coronavirus-themed song Pyaar Karona to be out tomorrow!

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Megastar Salman Khan on Sunday announced that he is releasing a coronavirus-themed song Pyaar Karona. The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram to make the announcement and share a teaser of the song.



In the teaser, Khan is seen greeting everyone with the gestures of namaskar firstly and then with a salaam. As the teaser starts,... 👓 View full article

