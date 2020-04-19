Global  

Salman Khan's coronavirus-themed song Pyaar Karona to be out tomorrow!

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Megastar Salman Khan on Sunday announced that he is releasing a coronavirus-themed song Pyaar Karona. The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram to make the announcement and share a teaser of the song.

In the teaser, Khan is seen greeting everyone with the gestures of namaskar firstly and then with a salaam. As the teaser starts,...
