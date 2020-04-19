Renowned bass guitarist Matthew Seligman passes away at 64 after a battle with Coronavirus

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Renowned bass guitarist Matthew Seligman, who played with late music icon David Bowie at Live Aid in 1985, has died after a battle with Coronavirus. He was 64.



Seligman is best known for his role in the new wave scene in the 1980s. He was a member of The Soft Boys and The Thompson Twins, also collaborating with Thomas... 👓 View full article

