Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts didn’t let the lack of a drum kit stop him from joining his bandmates in a live performance from their respective homes on Saturday.

Tweets about this 查兰丽 ✨ RT @NickBromberg: Very much enjoying that Charlie Watts spent his entire life as the drummer for The Rolling Stones and apparently doesn’t… 5 minutes ago know what i mean Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts plays ‘air drums’ during coronavirus-relief gig, if you know what i mean 6 minutes ago Business & Money Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts plays ‘air drums’ during coronavirus-relief gig https://t.co/w9h5Z8ggC7 12 minutes ago Chris Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts plays ‘air drums’ during coronavirus-relief gig https://t.co/GvzJPKDWNC via… https://t.co/HZLmGRUnYW 27 minutes ago Eliel Sepulchro Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts plays ‘air drums’ during coronavirus-relief gig https://t.co/Z3ldQWHura (Look… https://t.co/I76Kh3a2uy 30 minutes ago EARTH AID RT @MyRetailTherapy: Charlie Watts, drummer for the Rolling Stones, not having a kit at home and basically playing air drums is the 2020 wo… 44 minutes ago Lynn RT @Kath_Sully: So you're telling me that Charlie Watts - Rolling Stones drummer - doesn't have a drum kit at home? #GlobalCitizen #OneWorl… 2 hours ago John Yard RT @philnurenberg: Me too! I'd Also rather watch Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts play 'Air Drums' than Trump's egotistical Press Conf… 2 hours ago