Zaira Wasim: The praise that comes my way is dangerous for my Iman

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
In 2016, Bollywood got a stellar performer in the form of Zaira Wasim in Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal. And with Secret Superstar and The Sky Is Pink, she proved to be a force to reckon with at a tender age. But she quit acting as she felt it was a hindrance to her religion. Despite mixed reactions, she stood by her decision and people...
