Vanessa Hudgens Sings 'High School Musical' Song 'Gotta Go My Own Way' With Max Clayton in Quarantine - Watch! (Video)

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Vanessa Hudgens is bringing on the nostalgia in a major way. The 31-year-old High School Musical alum sung “Gotta Go My Own Way” virtually alongside Max Clayton, her Gigi co-star on Broadway, on social media on Saturday (April 18). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens “Soooo @maxmclayton made his side so we [...] 👓 View full article

