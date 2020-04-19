Global  

Vanessa Hudgens Sings 'High School Musical' Song 'Gotta Go My Own Way' With Max Clayton in Quarantine - Watch! (Video)

Just Jared Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Vanessa Hudgens is bringing on the nostalgia in a major way. The 31-year-old High School Musical alum sung “Gotta Go My Own Way” virtually alongside Max Clayton, her Gigi co-star on Broadway, on social media on Saturday (April 18). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens “Soooo @maxmclayton made his side so we [...]
Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: The Disney Family Singalong: The Best Moments of the Night | Billboard News

The Disney Family Singalong: The Best Moments of the Night | Billboard News 01:25

 From a surprise performance from Beyonce to a 'High School Musical' reunion, these were the best moments from the show.

