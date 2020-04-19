The Internet Roasts Teddy Riley + Babyface’s Cringe, Technical Problem-Riddled IG Live Battle Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Internet has zip-zero patience. Social media has come forward to deliver new meaning to roasting following a cringe Babyface and Teddy Riley Instagram Live battle session. Baby Blues Despite mounted anticipation and weeks of preparation, the bout did not go down as planned. Saturday night, Babyface and Teddy both death with technical issues which […]



The post The Internet Roasts Teddy Riley + Babyface’s Cringe, Technical Problem-Riddled IG Live Battle appeared first on . The Internet has zip-zero patience. Social media has come forward to deliver new meaning to roasting following a cringe Babyface and Teddy Riley Instagram Live battle session. Baby Blues Despite mounted anticipation and weeks of preparation, the bout did not go down as planned. Saturday night, Babyface and Teddy both death with technical issues which […]The post The Internet Roasts Teddy Riley + Babyface’s Cringe, Technical Problem-Riddled IG Live Battle appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 4hiphop The Internet Roasts Teddy Riley + Babyface’s Cringe, Technical Problem-Riddled IG Live Battle - The Internet has zi… https://t.co/5IbXbxY1W2 24 minutes ago K Dubb The Internet Roasts Teddy Riley + Babyface’s Cringe, Technical Problem-Riddled IG Live Battle https://t.co/XU6OoVL1WB #music #feedly 37 minutes ago SOHH The Internet Roasts Teddy Riley + Babyface's Cringe, Technical Problem-Riddled IG Live Battle… https://t.co/Lkgzqwq0Pm 52 minutes ago