Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Internet Roasts Teddy Riley + Babyface’s Cringe, Technical Problem-Riddled IG Live Battle

The Internet Roasts Teddy Riley + Babyface’s Cringe, Technical Problem-Riddled IG Live Battle

SOHH Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
The Internet Roasts Teddy Riley + Babyface’s Cringe, Technical Problem-Riddled IG Live BattleThe Internet has zip-zero patience. Social media has come forward to deliver new meaning to roasting following a cringe Babyface and Teddy Riley Instagram Live battle session. Baby Blues Despite mounted anticipation and weeks of preparation, the bout did not go down as planned. Saturday night, Babyface and Teddy both death with technical issues which […]

The post The Internet Roasts Teddy Riley + Babyface’s Cringe, Technical Problem-Riddled IG Live Battle appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop The Internet Roasts Teddy Riley + Babyface’s Cringe, Technical Problem-Riddled IG Live Battle - The Internet has zi… https://t.co/5IbXbxY1W2 24 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb The Internet Roasts Teddy Riley + Babyface’s Cringe, Technical Problem-Riddled IG Live Battle https://t.co/XU6OoVL1WB #music #feedly 37 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH The Internet Roasts Teddy Riley + Babyface's Cringe, Technical Problem-Riddled IG Live Battle… https://t.co/Lkgzqwq0Pm 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.