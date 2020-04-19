Global  

Randy Newman has a message: "Stay Away"

CBS News Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
The Oscar-winning singer-songwriter's new coronavirus-themed composition is a love song of sorts, perfect for a time of isolation
