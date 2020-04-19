Chuck Todd Grills Pence: Trump ‘Undermined’ His Own Guidelines by Cheering Anti-Lockdown Protesters Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

On Meet The Press, Todd brought up Trump’s “LIBERATE” tweets and his other recent encouragement for protests against stay-at-home orders despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Dale Seidenschwarz Chuck Todd Grills Pence: Trump ‘Undermined’ His Own Guidelines by Cheering Anti-Lockdown Protesters https://t.co/r9R25v5IJ1 12 minutes ago andreasbriel RT @Mediaite: Chuck Todd Grills Pence: Trump 'Undermined' His Own Guidelines by Cheering Anti-Lockdown Protesters https://t.co/DCZwvNVoA6 18 minutes ago News Junkie Chuck Todd Grills @VP Pence: #Trump ‘Undermined’ His Own Guidelines by Cheering Anti-Lockdown Protesters… https://t.co/ymLvfnBAja 36 minutes ago Mediaite Chuck Todd Grills Pence: Trump 'Undermined' His Own Guidelines by Cheering Anti-Lockdown Protesters https://t.co/DCZwvNVoA6 38 minutes ago