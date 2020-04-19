Global  

Jennifer Aniston Uses This $25 Tangle Spray for Her Natural Waves!

Just Jared Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston always turns heads with her red carpet looks – and her wavy hair recently stole the show! Back at the end of October, Jennifer stunned on the red carpet alongside Morning Show co-host Reese Witherspoon, and now her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan is explaining how he achieved the look. PHOTOS: Check out the [...]
