Anushka urges lockdown on domestic violence Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza and Rahul Bose among others have come together to put a ‘lockdown on domestic violence’. These celebrities collaborated for a video, informing about the increase in domestic violence cases during lockdown and urged women to stand up and break the silence. Giving an important message, these celebrities also encouraged people to report cases of domestic violence. 👓 View full article

