Anushka urges lockdown on domestic violence

IndiaTimes Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza and Rahul Bose among others have come together to put a ‘lockdown on domestic violence’. These celebrities collaborated for a video, informing about the increase in domestic violence cases during lockdown and urged women to stand up and break the silence. Giving an important message, these celebrities also encouraged people to report cases of domestic violence.
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Trainee doctor slayed as domestic violence reports jump amid lockdown

Trainee doctor slayed as domestic violence reports jump amid lockdown 02:18

 Lorena Quaranta was murdered just three weeks into Italy's lockdown. Authorities say it highlights a worrying increase in domestic violence across Europe amid confinement.View on euronews

