Blue Ivy Carter Goes Viral With Adorable PSA About Hand-Washing Amid Pandemic - Watch! Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Blue Ivy Carter is teaching us a thing or two. The 8-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z shared an adorable home video demonstrating how hand-washing is effective against dirt and germs on Saturday (April 18) on grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawsonβ€˜s Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blue Ivy Carter The video experiment shows how [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

