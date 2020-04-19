Global  

Meghan Markle to Give First Post-Megxit Interview Tomorrow

Just Jared Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Meghan Markle will be giving her very first post royal-exit interview tomorrow (April 20) with Good Morning America. The 38-year-old former actress and royal will be speaking about the documentary she narrated, Elephant, now on Disney+. The Duchess will be giving an “an exclusive first look,” according to Deadline. Here’s a synopsis of the film: [...]
Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published
News video: Colton Underwood Chats About Writing His Tell-All Book,

Colton Underwood Chats About Writing His Tell-All Book, "The First Time" 18:26

 In "The First Time," Colton Underwood opens up about how he came to find himself and true love at the same time via the "Bachelor" franchise. Unencumbered by cameras and commercial breaks, he delivers a surprisingly raw, endearing and seriously juicy account of his journey. The book carries a simple...

