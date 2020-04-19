Meghan Markle to Give First Post-Megxit Interview Tomorrow
Sunday, 19 April 2020 () Meghan Markle will be giving her very first post royal-exit interview tomorrow (April 20) with Good Morning America. The 38-year-old former actress and royal will be speaking about the documentary she narrated, Elephant, now on Disney+. The Duchess will be giving an “an exclusive first look,” according to Deadline. Here’s a synopsis of the film: [...]
