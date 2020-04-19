Global  

Elton John Steals The Show On One World: Together At Home

Sunday, 19 April 2020
Elton John Steals The Show On One World: Together At HomeWith a raucous 'I'm Still Standing'...

One World: Together At Home united some of the most popular performers on the planet.

*The Rolling Stones* performed a separate-but-together isolation treat, while *Sir Paul McCartney *stormed through 'Lady Madonna'.

*Elton John* may just have trumped them all, though, with a raucous, inspired performance of 'I'm Still Standing'.

His old stadium-filling warhouse was given the once over, with Elton's pounding piano delighting fans.

Performing solo with a basketball hoop behind him, it was a refreshing unpretentious move from the glitzy star.

Check it out below.

Credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: One World: Together At Home raises $127.9 million

One World: Together At Home raises $127.9 million 00:53

 Global Citizen has confirmed that 'One World: Together At Home' has raised $127.9 million for the coronavirus relief fund.

