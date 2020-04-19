Elton John Steals The Show On One World: Together At Home Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

With a raucous 'I'm Still Standing'...



One World: Together At Home united some of the most popular performers on the planet.



*The Rolling Stones* performed a separate-but-together isolation treat, while *Sir Paul McCartney *stormed through 'Lady Madonna'.



*Elton John* may just have trumped them all, though, with a raucous, inspired performance of 'I'm Still Standing'.



His old stadium-filling warhouse was given the once over, with Elton's pounding piano delighting fans.



Performing solo with a basketball hoop behind him, it was a refreshing unpretentious move from the glitzy star.



Check it out below.



