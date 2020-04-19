Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jeffree Star Reveals Why His New Palette Is Canceled - Watch! (Video)

Jeffree Star Reveals Why His New Palette Is Canceled - Watch! (Video)

Just Jared Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Jeffree Star is celebrating some new releases – and revealing why his next palette is canceled. The 34-year-old YouTuber and Jeffree Star Cosmetics owner revealed a series of updates in a new video on Sunday (April 19). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeffree Star In the video, Jeffree revealed that he has a [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Pitbull releases uplifting new song 'I Believe That We Will Win'

Pitbull releases uplifting new song 'I Believe That We Will Win' 00:25

 The Latin hip-hop star dropped the new track on Monday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bash_mp3

BashMp3 Jeffree Star Cancels His New Palette; He Reveals Why (Video) https://t.co/ukhwazwMNy https://t.co/aSJRreue34 1 week ago

Varna00517297

Varna RT @JustJared: Jeffree Star reveals why his next palette launch is canceled - watch! https://t.co/jLSO9dzKQs 1 week ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Jeffree Star reveals why his next palette launch is canceled - watch! https://t.co/jLSO9dzKQs 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.