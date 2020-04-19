Jeffree Star Reveals Why His New Palette Is Canceled - Watch! (Video)

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jeffree Star is celebrating some new releases – and revealing why his next palette is canceled. The 34-year-old YouTuber and Jeffree Star Cosmetics owner revealed a series of updates in a new video on Sunday (April 19). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeffree Star In the video, Jeffree revealed that he has a [...] 👓 View full article

