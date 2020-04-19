Global  

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends a Reassuring Message With His Mask Amid Pandemic

Just Jared Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends a Reassuring Message With His Mask Amid PandemicArnold Schwarzenegger is honoring one of his most iconic roles while reassuring the public. The 72-year-old former Governor of California sent a message while loading up his bike with girlfriend Heather Milligan on Sunday (April 19) in Brentwood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Arnold Schwarzenegger Arnold wore a “We’ll Be Back” mask [...]
