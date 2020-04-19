Global  

Govs. Larry Hogan and Ralph Northam Say Trump Claim That States Have Enough Testing is ‘Absolutely False’ and ‘Delusional’

Mediaite Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
On CNN’s State of the Union, Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland told host Jake Tapper that President Donald Trump‘s claim that states have enough Covid-19 tests to safely open back up for business is false. And Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia told Tapper the same, with a little more vigor.
